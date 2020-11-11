Transcript for COVID-19 cases skyrocket nationwide with holidays approaching

And infectious disease specialist doctor Don Brownstein joins me now for more on this doctor Francine experts are saying the US on track. For more than 200000. Cases a day what does that tell you about where we are in the fight against this virus. Yeah unfortunately I think in the worst position we've been and and really losing this fight against Cyrus heading into the winter she and I know people talk I don't get is this testing but it's not testing we have 62000. People in hospitals right now do you call it states are reporting their hearts nor should it need west three hours are surpass. Deaths are increasing rates were higher at seven days are over a thousand people are our everyday somewhere in the worst cured of this pandemic is did this surge in the northeast she answered yes he -- axes and cheer spoke to get a really challenging Umar analysis candidate hunting you saying that social distancing limited in your Gary continued testing actually it is vaccine hardly news I saw and how does surged. And we were just looking at the graphics right now showing the the number of cases as they come in and I'm curious and I know this is just semantics but in our week in a second wave are we in a third wave are we still in the first wave what do you think. Yeah I was questioning she's coming out in a lot of colleagues have this conversation because we never got activities aren't we just see increasingly. Come down Jesus come back out so technically meet is still being his first persuaded some parts of the country are asking our first major surge so it's challenging the aren't. Regardless of when there's 12 or three inch it's a massive search that we have to chase so seriously. Does that definition matter in terms of of how you approach it either from a public health standpoint or from an individual standpoint. I don't think you really should change anything I know we like to bucket chains into surges that the reality is. But the numbers keep happening is that we are we are entrance herd immunity which were still far away from march is about protecting yourself and your communities. All seemed things hold true masking socialists and English it doesn't really matter if rates are really hardy community you're at risk in your and your families are and that's really. Matter so right now in some areas were seeing patients treated in a workload tens Kobe positive medical workers staying. On the job in some areas because hospitals are so overwhelmed. How does that affect quality of care. Yeah. So worried about the quality of character announces you know the numbers of patients are finding what we're seeing shortages of nurses and medical professional is and so yeah if you are more beds if you don't have the professionals teach these features it doesn't really matter in many places she -- had shortages at school and on top fish and you really challenging to win those rules and if you how hard she lighting up with colon cancer and move people around the country to sue lynch our topic that she ease shortages. And some regardless of all these protocols and you know if we just in the capacity negotiations. Patriarch said coach we're likely to lose a lot of lives. The CDC just came out with these new data guidelines for Thanksgiving that we heard Matt referring to. They're saying the safest option is celebrating only with people in your household but if you do celebrate with others. Take precautions like wearing masks and keep your distance what's your advice to people questioning whether they can visit friends in Stanley for the holidays. Yeah. This is really challenged one of horse to understand how are but I don't want to Thanksgiving to you that NASA's single day superstar and we know how bad things are connecting incredibly more work so we think carefully about what you wanted you try to stay where your house or if you're trying to see others. Fourteen day quarantine a master of social distancing the lowest risk. Activities are really Smart guy council virtual you know doctor accused in a virtual Thanksgiving right try to stay home due to shopping aren't aren't more astute. Millions sort of bridge it. These are anxiously outside known. It since you permitting licensing outside interactions can limit transmission coach but hybrids. These are really moral point great artists figured out where it is shocking content storage sector teeter sore and create really got to stay away from those things are not returning students are real parent portion. It seems the big one is that family meal how. How practical is it you know you Wear mastering. Obviously be in the whole event but when you're sitting down and eating at the table that's not gonna work so how practical measures like. Opening the windows and babysitting separated among the table by a household where you're one end and you know your answer at the other kind of thing. Yeah ambulances and eating that you can do to treat some social listens as we know that some holes isolation. He really does opening a window and the nation's only but it does of course we do power testing available to if you were coming in you need to see your parents. Each you should consider quarantining per week usually try to get it within a few days are going to see the and I mean those things are still available and recommended so you know it's a layer approach is one thing if you can Lara in all these different intervention and you can probably house somewhat besieged. Thanksgiving meal parent actor John Brownstein we appreciate advice thank you. Gives.

