Crane operator fired for taking insensitive photos on properties ruined by Camp Fire

The workers posed with items left on the damaged properties and posted them to social media.
0:41 | 12/17/18

Workers hired to remove debris from the campfire have been removed themselves. A crane operator in two buddies posted photos on social media making fun of the wildfire devastation the even included a dead cat. The town of paradise in May ended they'd be fired and they were. Paradise also says it may be seeking criminal charges.

