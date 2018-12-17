Transcript for Crane operator fired for taking insensitive photos on properties ruined by Camp Fire

Workers hired to remove debris from the campfire have been removed themselves. A crane operator in two buddies posted photos on social media making fun of the wildfire devastation the even included a dead cat. The town of paradise in May ended they'd be fired and they were. Paradise also says it may be seeking criminal charges. Song which people. Turning now to a health alert about teens and draping a new study finds 21%. Of high school students. Are using. This was a largest one year increase of any substance in the servings 44 year history. The study found alcohol and opiate use is down.

