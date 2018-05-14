'He didn't look our way once:' Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victims says

More
"He didn't have the courage to face his accusers," Jennifer Carole, whose father and stepmother Lyman and Charlene Smith were killed in 1980 allegedly by the "Golden State Killer," said.
1:10 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'He didn't look our way once:' Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victims says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55154975,"title":"'He didn't look our way once:' Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victims says","duration":"1:10","description":"\"He didn't have the courage to face his accusers,\" Jennifer Carole, whose father and stepmother Lyman and Charlene Smith were killed in 1980 allegedly by the \"Golden State Killer,\" said.","url":"/US/video/daughter-golden-state-killer-victims-suspect-55154975","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.