DOJ launches probe of troubled Mississippi prisons after string of inmate deaths

More
DOJ officials said its Civil Rights Division's Special Litigation Section will look into the conditions at four prisons, including the penitentiary in Parchman, the state's most notorious lockup.
0:13 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DOJ launches probe of troubled Mississippi prisons after string of inmate deaths
Checking our top story the Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation carrying prisons in Mississippi. After the deaths of more than a dozen inmates in recent months officials will examine procedures for protecting inmates from violent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"DOJ officials said its Civil Rights Division's Special Litigation Section will look into the conditions at four prisons, including the penitentiary in Parchman, the state's most notorious lockup.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68801285","title":"DOJ launches probe of troubled Mississippi prisons after string of inmate deaths","url":"/US/video/doj-launches-probe-troubled-mississippi-prisons-string-inmate-68801285"}