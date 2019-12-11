Transcript for Female fire helicopter pilot is on California's front line of attack

Fox News helicopters from the aircraft leaves behind the bird with Atlanta where do anything were able to put fire out save people's homes save people's lives. That is such a rewarding feeling. My first got in the finals nineteen years old there were no other women out there doing. What I was doing that I knew of I didn't really have any role models he won the xenon lights coming to coming down sized police used to be our eyes and industry. Did you ever happen. Anybody that down you can doubted your ability to answer. Yeah we go places with the crew even though I've got the flight to I still. I'm not the first person it's approached it Bailey got the guys. That's me that's still happen. Honestly my biggest supporters wore always. Bids but then that I work force they were I want to have my back and support from Annapolis that's why I am here today because of the male support that I had field. Tell me about some of the experiences that you play where. It stood out to you that. I'm feeling. When I came to our department we didn't have enough flights if we can help flight suit so the first few years as Lang announced what do we came here and then. They finally started ordering me the female flight suits that they had to climb from a different Bender I just want something was more comfortable fit. You have to have that pot in the back your mind if something goes wrong. This is this is a dangerous job you are putting your life at risk to save and help people but if you don't think about that when you're out there. Cup berth into the future northbound. Your work done. As a helicopter fire pilot we basically heard the initial attack. We respond to fires and our goal is to get there is because we can we're generally there before a lot of the ground resources make its of the fire. So what is Deseret do you as a helicopter Fire Island. And horny teen there will more than 8000 fires in California. She is basically the first line of attack she flies captains and firefighters break to the seat then supports them from the sky with water drops. Account fire helicopter can hold more than 360. Gallons of water. He'll perform in need of rescue. Now what you thing the best thing. I feel like. It's that maternal instinct or just being compassionate wanting to help others servants heart so to speak and I feel like that combines really well it did for fashion expert had chosen. Because as a woman I am I want to look out for people I want to care for people it. You gotta follow your heart.

