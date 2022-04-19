Firefighters, Coast Guard put out fire near Treasure Island

After a vessel was seen in distress between Pier 27 and Treasure Island, the San Francisco Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live