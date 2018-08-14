Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex blaze is 6th this fire season

The largest fire in California history turned deadly on Monday as a firefighter tending the blaze was killed.
0:24 | 08/14/18

Transcript for Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex blaze is 6th this fire season
Also breaking overnight that you talked firefighter has died while battling California's Mendocino complex fire. That's the largest fire in the State's history charred more than three Aaron 44000. Acres. No word yet on the cause of death but fire officials say they will investigate. Firefighter was injured and airlifted to the hospital where he later died he is the sixth firefighter to die this sees it in California.

