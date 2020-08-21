Transcript for Another Fort Hood soldier missing

A search is underway in Texas after another Fort Hood soldier went missing. Army officials say 23 year old sergeant ultra Fernandez was last seen on Monday when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home in the nearby city of Q and friend as is a chemical biological and nuclear specialist. His worried family says it is unlike him not to call. This is Gary very unusual he. Has been in touch as his passing I personally spoke with him Friday morning you spoke with his mom last this past Sunday and you promised that he would call on Monday. Two other Fort Hood soldiers were found dead in the past year twenty year old Vanessa. Took his own life in the remains of 24 year old Gregory Morales were found in June 10 months after he disappeared.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.