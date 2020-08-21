-
Now Playing: Army promises changes after Vanessa Guillen’s murder
-
Now Playing: Trump met with family of murdered Fort Hood soldier
-
Now Playing: 3rd Fort Hood tragedy in 1 month
-
Now Playing: NAACP files lawsuit against USPS
-
Now Playing: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before Congress on proposed USPS changes
-
Now Playing: Full ‘GMA’ interview: One-on-one with Mike Pence
-
Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence weighs in on DNC and Joe Biden’s nomination
-
Now Playing: Stars and highlights from big night of NBA Playoffs
-
Now Playing: Judgment day for actress Lori Loughlin and husband
-
Now Playing: 2 storms churn in the Atlantic Ocean
-
Now Playing: Dozens of college students suspended for parties
-
Now Playing: Fallout after ex-Trump adviser arrested for fraud
-
Now Playing: At least 6 dead from massive wildfires in California
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination
-
Now Playing: The Story of BTS
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus latest
-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon charged
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination
-
Now Playing: Brother as best man