Transcript for What George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter and her mom want the world to know

Thank you so much, Rachel. Tens of thousands gathered in George Floyd's hometown of Houston, Texas, and we're hearing for the first time now from his 6-year-old daughter, what she and her mom want the world to know. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. What do you want people to know? I miss him. Reporter: George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna talking about her dad. What was your dad like? He played with me. She didn't have to play with nobody else, because dad was going to play with her all day long. Reporter: Her mother said that George loved his daughter, he always a great dad. I mean that was his baby. He loved his little girl. Reporter: Roxie found out about George's death when she got a phone call, she got on the internet and saw the video. I watched it only for a moment. Because I was like, I can't believe -- I couldn't believe that somebody was doing him like I wish I could have been there to help him. How did you explain what happened to your daughter? Reporter: But Gianna knew something was wrong. Excuse me. She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe. Reporter: As for little Gianna she may not know exactly what happened to her father, but she does know that everyone is talking about her dad. Daddy changed the world. Reporter: At 6 years old, all she has left of her dad are memories -- this baby book part of the documentation of her father's love, daddy stayed every night. I know what I want to be when I grow up. What? I want to be -- I want to be a doctor. Take care of people. She wants to take care of people. We're very -- we're very much rooting on Gianna. And all she wants to do. Eva, you spoke with the family attorney as well, he sees these protests as a sign of change. Reporter: That's right, Amy, and that change starting here in Minnesota. The governor announcing that the state is launching a civil rights investigation, looking into the Minneapolis police department. He says it's the first of many steps to rebuild trust with the black community. Amy. All right, Eva pilgrim for us in Minneapolis. Thank you.

