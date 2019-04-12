George Zimmerman files $100M lawsuit against Trayvon Martin's family

Zimmerman, who was acquitted of Trayvon's murder in 2012, has filed a $100 million lawsuit for defamation and other charges.
0:24 | 12/04/19

Transcript for George Zimmerman files $100M lawsuit against Trayvon Martin's family
Man who killed trip on Martin he's now suing the dead teen's family George Zimmermann. Filed a 100 million dollar lawsuit today claiming defamation and malicious prosecution. Martin's mother Sabrina Fulton is the lead defendant suit also names his father. The family's attorney Benjamin Crump prosecutors at least crop issued a statement today calling the suit reckless and shameless.

