Transcript for Is the government shutdown delayed until February?

Let's assume watch C ten now where we are another day closer to that room main government shut down. And really at the heart of this battle is the border while the president so insistent on that really digging in his heels forget about base as well he tweeted this morning. Mexico is paying indirectly for the Walt here's a tweak through the new U last NCA AV replacement for now death. That's his deal here even though he's demanding this five billion dollars from congress to pay for the while he's saying India and Mexico is really. At paying for now the white house of course hasn't offered up any evidence. To you let explain that or to support that claim let's good to Karen Travers Flores to break it all down at the White House. Take parenting Serbian whip says can you explain act a little bit more about this end we're hearing that Mitch McConnell now has a possible solution to avoid a shutdown. And right now senate and majority leader Mitch McConnell has introduced a short term funding bill that would avert a shutdown in the end of the week and fund the government up until February. Now the question is will the president get behind this will he support it and sign it in order to avert that shut down at the end of the day on Friday. This morning White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says helped take a look at it but did not commit his support to it about that point on the Mexico issue of paying for the walk Republicans yesterday Emily and today are saying that's just not going to happen next here is not paying for this while it would be taxpayer money of course. And the president as you say has been insisting on five billion dollars. Democrats say they'll put one point six billion for border security. White House is getting a little creative with their maps trying to figure out a way that make out that several billion dollar difference they say the president's gas cabinet secretaries to look for areas in their own budgets. That can be put towards border security and of course the wall Democrats say he can't just take money that's been appropriated for one thing. And apply it to another so expect a fight if they do decide to go down. Roads and Karen another issue where it seems the president has one stands and some Republicans already saying that they have another Syria has some big news coming out of my house about about Syria today and not just the White House said the president had battling with Republicans on this the president almost at odds with members of his own. Administration. Trump tweeting today that we have defeated aces in Syria might only reason for being there certainly suggesting that he was planning to withdraw troops something that we were told by US officials he would announce today well there has been blow back very quickly to this expected announcement from the president and press secretaries Sarah Sanders annaly. Put out her own statement and did not say that there is going to be a full withdrawal of about 2000 US troops. Sarah Sanders says that crisis was very powerful and dangerous force and the United States has defeated the territorial policy but she does talk about the next case she says that. This US troops will be coming home as there's a tradition at transition to the next phase in the campaign. But the the US is ready to reading gauge whenever necessary. Oh a lot of confusion here on this -- not sure what exactly the president's going to announce. And as we say there's already a lot of push back from Republicans who say this is not a good strategy that the administration shouldn't be doing this right now. Lindsey Graham that treat up on the screen right now who is being really buddy buddy with trump these last several months tweeting there to withdraw this small American force in Syria would be a huge. Obama unlike miss state you've got I think that's embarrassing Karen is not going to sit well with the president's. Well in April when the president first signal that he wanted to -- US troops out of Syria and there was a lot of questions about it at that time it was notable because press trump as a candidate and even before his campaign was very critical of President Obama for talking about troop withdrawal and talking about troop levels. His the president. President trump said that was signalling that something to the enemy and he vowed to never do that now we have a lot of confusion today as to exactly where things stand what the president once you announce some of the Pentagon is ready to announce. CT it was gonna happen later today. Irate parent and one more question before we let you go here perhaps a bright spot when it comes to bipartisanship tell us about this criminal. We're justice reform bill de de sounding like both Republicans and Democrats could be supporting. Yeah 87 to twelve that was the vote last night in the senate we never hear numbers like that these days this is the first step act and it would be a very significant overhaul of criminal justice reform specifically this gives judges greater latitude in sentencing for some nonviolent offenses else would reduce some mandatory minimum sentences and the one thing the White House is really keying in on it would provide job training for people in prison so that when they get out they are less likely to get back into prison. This is been a very big personal project for Jared Kushner the president's son in line senior advisor. He's little and riding this legislation with in the White House really making a push to get the president on board and get this for a vote up on Capitol Hill. After Christmas father of course with in prison himself over a decade ago in commissioner has talked about how this is a personal issue for him. As well. While personal touch there right thank you very much our Karen Travers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.