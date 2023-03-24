Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in ski collision trial

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with ABC News legal contributor Channa Lloyd on the key takeaways as actress Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in her Utah ski collision trial.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live