Transcript for Headless torso found in fish tank inside missing man's home

He was somebody that I see on the almost a daily basis Scot free he has been friends with Brian and for almost three decades in June he thought something was wrong 65 year old egg had disappeared. He feared the worst unfortunately he had a few. Not so nice. Friends from the streets that would come in and and I guess stay with him in late July early August free call police for a welfare check at the home. An ex sister filed a missing persons report on both occasions. Officers responded to the residence but received no response at the door. It's on no suspicious circumstances. The voicemail and eggs home phones and they'll Brian's away and a they'll be back on the twelfth of August. Talk about just came away it still no. This time and suspicious because Eric never had an answering machine and the voice on it was not here it's also neighbors saw strangers in the home. In their darkest of big break and being why it's. Crime scene cleanup crews arrived neighbors called police again. This time they detained a person in the house officers however found evidence. That include eight. Cleaning products and suspicious odors inside the residence police got a search warrant they found a body in a large fish tank inside a room near the stairway. A body without a head or hands. Free believes a stranger in the home hid evidence as well. He had also been doing a lot of clinging on his little free points to this notice from the water department saying there was increased want to use it to check. For leaks.

