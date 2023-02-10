‘High-altitude object’ shot down over Alaska, White House officials say

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas and Luis Martinez join national security contributor Mick Mulroy to discuss revelations that the U.S. shot down a high-altitude object in Alaska.

February 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live