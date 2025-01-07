Jimmy Carter’s casket arrives at the US Capitol

Former President Jimmy Carter’s casket, in a horse-drawn caisson, has arrived at the U.S. Capitol. Military body bearers will carry the casket into the Capitol Rotunda.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live