Transcript for Kids produce Black history podcast

When 10-year-old Avery and her 7-year-old brother Jackson found that there were no black podcasts for children, they were inspired to make their own. With the help of their mother, Nicole, they created hey black child, a podcast by kids for kids focusing on black history, black historical figures and their impact on America. Joining us to tell us all about it Nicole, Avery and Jackson. Avery, you were looking for podcasts, how did you get the idea to start your own? In the summer we were just doing summer homework and we just watched TV and one day there wasn't any black kids podcasts about black history. There was none. We decided to make one so black kids could learn about their history. That's amazing, Nicole, you must be very proud. Tell us everybody's role on team. So none of us are experts here. But I am the script writer, and I use that very loosely, my husband is the sound engineer. Avery and Jackson are the talent. Avery is becoming an amazing producer behind the scene. I love that. Tell us what topics you're discussing on the podcast. Black poetry, black superheroes. Oh, for the first episode, we talked about Countee Cullen and Langston Hughes. Langston Hughes did let America be America again. I'm so very impressed. What's the most important lesson you've learned from working on this? I've learned that if you want to memorize a script, it takes a long time because it's just hard. How about you? It's fun with my family. And black people can stand up. Wow. Wow, wow, wow. Jackson and Avery, you all are the future. We're very happy you're in it. Nicole, what an amazing family you've been raising. We certainly appreciate all you're doing. We'll all be listening. Thank you for being with us. If you want to catch more episodes of their podcast, hey black child, find it on any podcast streaming platform now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.