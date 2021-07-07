Transcript for 3 law enforcement officers shot in Chicago

At 5:58. AM this morning. We've had. Three. Offers are strapped. Two of the officers got all our ATF agents. And one of the officers shot is is probably self. So at 5:50 AM ads. I 57. At the intersection of 119. Street Paul on the on ramp. Which is an hour 22 when he second district. All fares were part of Poland. From the street. Towards the alt route while they weren't in dirt car. All ramping ought to the freeway at 57. Each of these officers have nonlife threatening injuries. And as you know. This is that 36 officers shot at or shop was struck Chicago PD this year. So one of the ATF agents were hidden hand. Another was hit on the side. Force. Farm area. In are probably self serve was it. In the back of the AM. What appears to be at brazen. So one of the ATF agents its female being other ATF agent is male. And it's probably softer in the mail and so. That's part of the investigation that we don't wanna give away exactly what they were doing they were working in in undercover capacity. So we're limited in what we can say about what they were doing and why they were doing it. But they were fired upon and while driving all in the same car trying to enter ought to do it on ran. Aren't it was not a marked vehicle was it was an unmarked. Under cover because.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.