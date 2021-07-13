Lemur twins born at Colorado zoo

More
WELCOME TO THE WORLD: A ring-tailed lemur named Allagash has given birth to twins at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado.
0:26 | 07/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lemur twins born at Colorado zoo
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"WELCOME TO THE WORLD: A ring-tailed lemur named Allagash has given birth to twins at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78816936","title":"Lemur twins born at Colorado zoo","url":"/US/video/lemur-twins-born-colorado-zoo-78816936"}