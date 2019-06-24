Transcript for Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty

For the third time in less than a week a police officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty. Forty year old Michael lay in store was shot and Saint Louis suburb the suspect was allegedly trying to capture a bad check he's now in custody. And last Wednesday we told two of rookie police officer was killed in Sacramento California and the following night an officer was shot while chasing a suspect in mission Texas.

