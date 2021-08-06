Transcript for NAACP president on what he said to Sen. Joe Manchin

Another major issue the right to vote in this country earlier today senator Joseph mansion Democrat of West Virginia met with civil rights leaders to talk about voting rights. This comes on the heels of Joseph mentions public announcement. That he will not support an expansive voting rights bill the for the people act. That bill would insure things like. Automatic same day registration and limit gerrymandering in response to the wave of state sponsored state GOP sponsored bills. That are aimed at limiting many voting rights but without Joseph mansion support this bill is all but doomed so joining us now to talk about this. And double AC pre is NAACP president Derrick Johnson who is in today's closed door meeting with senator mention. Derek thanks very much for being with us appreciate it. Thank you. So what can you tell us about what went on in there with senator mansion. Our goal was to establish a relationship and built upon her relationship. So that we can get to a solution to protect correct. After meeting agreeing that there would be more follow up so we can figure out the best late fall or. So does senator Manchin has said he supports a narrower measure that John Lewis voting rights advancement act which. Would essentially restore a key provision. Of the civil rights are voting rights act. That was guided by the Supreme Court to add section five of that act when that in your view be a step in the right direction that's on the need to be done as well. We have to address some of the statements due to accidents to complete program asks who must. Some principal it would not addressing concerns as we see you don't. Enjoy it and then that's about the mystery cement passed and signed by governor would not addressed several states so it has to be. An effort to make sure we can we finish fathers of pretzel ransom magistrates in coming out it would address that. But also deal with wooden stick completes the last. Up to three months poems and administrative bodies across the country. And Derek you've heard from critics of the for the people acted that it would federalized voting rights that some states like same day registration Sunday's don't like same day registration I kind of thing. Why do you think this is necessary to accomplish at the federal level. Personal auto bachelor party federal what we want to make sure is that access to quality which is a constitutional right. Islam all honesty to let assassin while some current so people care. Well it's really participate we can no longer send troops abroad. I didn't want democracy either would not what absolute steal all citizens in this country. Policy makers to issue should not be allowed to select their owners Collins is the responsibility. Of all the slack. Those Smart and I. So as he left the meeting with senator mansion. I give any reason to feel more hopeful about the fate of the for the people act what do you think. Encouraged that we komando on a solution are. It may be a vehicle that's currently does this is already Dubya call but the commitment is to. Begin the process sued sure we protect the right up all our citizens. To call legitimate voters she'll be able to participate free. Rob problem balls spreads are met. Ed Susan Madsen Williams secretary of state. Did techniques he expanded access some voting. They asked him to work with community. Trying to salute our democracy. And denying access to Bonnie and so just what cause that an individual all. Individuals who are movement party. I disagree will protect in our constitution. The Macon Park City brings question of whether or not the race is truly aboard the constitution. This is might not 1940. We need a majority of the members. And stuff. And protect our democracy. Allow every citizen access to boating reading. From both President Obama met this. Owed from participating. And as you point out the NAACP has been there on the front lines in so many of these battles going back a century Derrick Johnson head of the NAACP. Thanks for being with us. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.