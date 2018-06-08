-
Now Playing: Teen 1 of 12 people killed by gun violence in Chicago this weekend
-
Now Playing: Police officers recount moment they saved man from burning car
-
Now Playing: Video appears to show alleged assassination attempt by drone
-
Now Playing: NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest
-
Now Playing: Triple-digit temperatures for 50 million in Northeast
-
Now Playing: New images show plane nose-diving into parking lot
-
Now Playing: 4 people found dead after tour plane crash in Alaska
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts beaches shut down after great white shark sightings
-
Now Playing: Gay teen to pay nothing for first year at Georgetown
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort's trial enters week two
-
Now Playing: Deputies rescue 11 children, arrest 5 adults at New Mexico compound
-
Now Playing: What is an earthquake?
-
Now Playing: Armed bystander fatally shoots a man who opened fire at a park in Florida
-
Now Playing: Mom channels Britney Spears to document her 4th pregnancy
-
Now Playing: SWAT officer shot in the face in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Reward for missing Iowa jogger at $260,000, breaks record
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor gets emotional over violent weekend
-
Now Playing: Investigators turn to locals in search for missing Iowa student
-
Now Playing: Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks staff
-
Now Playing: Trump appears to change story on Russian lawyer meeting, Manafort trial continues