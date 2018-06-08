NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest More Brian France was arrested in the Hamptons in New York on Sunday. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Teen 1 of 12 people killed by gun violence in Chicago this weekend

Now Playing: Police officers recount moment they saved man from burning car

Now Playing: Video appears to show alleged assassination attempt by drone

Now Playing: NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest

Now Playing: Triple-digit temperatures for 50 million in Northeast

Now Playing: New images show plane nose-diving into parking lot

Now Playing: 4 people found dead after tour plane crash in Alaska

Now Playing: Massachusetts beaches shut down after great white shark sightings

Now Playing: Gay teen to pay nothing for first year at Georgetown

Now Playing: Paul Manafort's trial enters week two

Now Playing: Deputies rescue 11 children, arrest 5 adults at New Mexico compound

Now Playing: What is an earthquake?

Now Playing: Armed bystander fatally shoots a man who opened fire at a park in Florida

Now Playing: Mom channels Britney Spears to document her 4th pregnancy

Now Playing: SWAT officer shot in the face in Philadelphia

Now Playing: Reward for missing Iowa jogger at $260,000, breaks record

Now Playing: Chicago mayor gets emotional over violent weekend

Now Playing: Investigators turn to locals in search for missing Iowa student

Now Playing: Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks staff

Now Playing: Trump appears to change story on Russian lawyer meeting, Manafort trial continues Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57070334,"title":"NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest","duration":"1:13","description":"Brian France was arrested in the Hamptons in New York on Sunday.","url":"/US/video/nascar-ceo-taking-indefinite-leave-absence-dwi-arrest-57070334","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}