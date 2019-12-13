Transcript for New Orleans targeted by cyberattack

At 5 AM. There was an early detection. Suspicious activity. You'll hear more about that from mark team and has I do. I'll roll and directors to give you more information. As we go along. Around 80 am we noticed the terms of a notice of increased activity. By 11 AM. The city of New Orleans employees were notified and moving for closer to about 11:30 AM going back to that. All PA six. Wright to notice I. We did suspect detects some suspicious activity on our network about 5 AM. We began an active investigation. At that time about eighty him as our users began to work. We started seeing keep an up taken that activity and began actively investigating. Computers on our network. Between eleven and 11:30 AM we did confirm that there was an attack and we immediately notified our users. Our user community. Do various other channels. That we were under attack and gave them very specific direction about how to act on behalf of the city. We immediately engage our federal and state partners and they have been on the ground. Very shortly after. We're came to the city of New Orleans we fully activated our emergency operation center and those partners for. Helping us with and active forensic and technical cyber investigation.

