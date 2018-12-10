-
Now Playing: The Milky Way, a flower carpet and a spider monkey baby: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Orphaned baby monkey is very attached to his rescuer
-
Now Playing: ATF hurricane assistance
-
Now Playing: The aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Florida
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael's destruction on Mexico Beach
-
Now Playing: Audio detailing the night Prince nearly died from overdose on plane: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Teen survives after SUV nosedives 75-feet off bridge
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump not holding back
-
Now Playing: Kanye West visits the White House for a meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: The aerial view of damage that Hurricane Michael caused
-
Now Playing: Many Americans stepping up to help with the recovery for the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: A conversation with LGBTQ youth in Wyoming
-
Now Playing: Washington State Supreme Court declares death penalty unconstitutional
-
Now Playing: Men banned from gun range after taking selfie while armed
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: President Trump meets with Kanye West
-
Now Playing: NY Magazine reporter opens up about her private meeting with President Trump
-
Now Playing: Kanye West hugs President Trump and ABC News' Johnathan Karl in the Oval Office
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael leaves Florida residents stranded
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump weighs in on 'Me Too' movement
-
Now Playing: 'Hot Ones' host surprises Michael Strahan, Sara Haines with a spicy surprise