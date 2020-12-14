Transcript for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations begin across the US

Yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane Messina. I'm Terry Moran on this historic day here in the United States the vaccine rollout has officially begun. With the first Frontline workers in the US receiving doses of the Pfizer Biotech vaccine. New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay was the first in the country to be inoculated and live on camera on Long Island Jewish Medical Center and. And a new ABC news it says Paula reveals more than 80% of Americans now say they want to get the vaccine. This is New York mayor build of Lazio says the city should prepare for another possible cold shutdown. That is I think increases are necessary just to break the back of the second wave. Scenario rash is at a hospital here in Manhattan where doctors and nurses have just getting getting. Those first vaccine shots an aerial what's the scene there. Paul the scene here has been mild chaos it's been so exciting for the medical professionals. Here at NYU blamed on medical center this would the center part of that Pfizer vaccine trial. So a lot of the medical professionals feel like this is coming. Full circle we watched. Icu nurse Karen Easter and get her first and that injection. And talk about what a momentous occasion that prevents its being sort of tepid optimism. We've seen from the health care professionals some of them even admitting they were little nervous to get a shot themselves but. Saying that they've done their research they feel like the science backs this up and they know their own colleagues have been involved in these trials. And they really trusted its vaccines will pull them out of one of the darkest period. This city this nation has this world has ever faced. We also talked to health officials who earns this vaccine. It is safe and area this pandemic has affected people throughout the world of all different stripes but. These Frontline workers have been I have witnessed the worst of it really so what are you hearing from then. In terms of what this day means to them to know that we now have a vaccine and they are among the first receive it. Well that nurse Tara quickly punted to her colleagues who she'd been working alongside with for this entire duration of this pandemic really truly. I'm nightmare. For the city and she is sad that she can't wait. For her colleagues to be vaccinated for aegis is a testament to the truth ingenuity of the human spirit not only to get its vaccine less than a year after this. Virus became known to the world but also it's a testament to these flat health care heroes who are putting everyone else about themselves. So Diane really true measure of optimism here Atlanta medical. And an area can't come soon enough in this country we are nearing 300000 deaths now and the here in New York specifically mayor to blogs is now suggesting that. The city could see another full shutdown what can you tell us about that. Well merited Lazio when he visited here to watch that first shot take place really call this a shot of cold talked about how this was a beautiful moment. How this could bring everyone together and really bring up past his dark chapter but also we know that news came out today that he would warning of a possible imminent shutdowns. Still many are worried about this and most notably they're worried about it because. There's five point 66% productivity rate here in the State of New York. And you know there are more than 5700. People hospitalized so this isn't an incredible burden on health care professionals. The very health care professionals that this vaccine is now hopefully going to fortify against this virus Diane. Giant aerial Russia forests in New York area thank you. And joining us now live a hard to health care workers are American pioneers really both among the first in their cities to get the vaccine. Doctor Jason Smith is the chief medical officer of university of little blue oval health. And doctor gathered Catherine bond gardening is an infectious disease doctor an auction or health center in New Orleans good afternoon. To you both. On this very important day doctor Smith if I could begin with you. I just two quick questions first how did it feel how you feeling now in second after experiencing the virus virus says you have on the front lines for so long. How did feel to be among the first people in Kentucky to get that vaccine. It feels fantastic. You cannot underestimate I hope this is brought to our health care system. They don't care systems across the country. I received more comes up smiles. No I thought I was in the hospital but everyone and this comes through hospitals so excited about this rolling out today. And you are maniac you feel good to have physical place. Do you feel absolutely fine about it it was not a bad experience and at least. Moment my boil it gets a sucker after he gets a vaccine zombie got some kind of lollipop for something doctor Baumgarten should not gonna ask you and your staff. Is able to get this vaccine now when do you expect to receive more just how you deal. Great guy and I seen this morning also cannot even Zealand are doing great I'm so exciting and exhilarated sent. Actually this vaccine and Neil mall sent everybody similar Reynolds. And relationships. And we are gonna need her friend finds out first and we're really concentrating on his staff. And it iron taking direct your candid and say now is in our emergency grants there's an hour here's sinners. Sitter or in the union's day to day on all the staff and they cnet's. Accords in want to make sure they're protected and protected First Solar rolling it out there is there workers are. And additional care workers. After. And a question for both idiots Y asked about how you do and how you're feeling because people. Question a vaccine uptake is so important will people stepped forward and get this vaccine so. What's your feeling your own communities Howard how are people there reacting to this fixing do you think people are eagle eager to get it. Florida they have some doubts and doctor Smith let me start with you on. So we began our enrollment process and thus far only eleven people that we offer dispersed throughout the vaccine CU and turned it down. Those letter didn't understand that hat coat in the past and it turned it down because they wanted to give someone else's your spurs. Hole over the health care professionals are really got to step up and lead by example by stating this vaccine demonstrating how safe and effective this is. Conduct among garden how about you Howard how are things looking there for people. Stepping forward and then taking annexing something so crucial to all of us really. There it's looking great we really had. People's they want to get it they're excited about getting it. I mean people you know waiting on behalf of acquaintances sincerity is scheduled to get a feel like I'm in Zaire I think that. The CNC information has really didn't help balls they're afraid assured me that people understand his sea mar it works well. And effects error on mild and animal and what we would expect any teens. Seau. Reassure the guy and ribbons he has been really encouraging. And lead my people veterinary interest in getting their seats are thrilled to have it sings great to keep learning what it. And doctor Smith it's Diana want to ask you question because I watch this morning as you receive the vaccine and then spoke a little bit about. The topic in general and one other thing that you said is that people need to realize that even if they don't consider themselves vulnerable they should get this vaccine. For their loved ones who may be more vulnerable how challenging has that message being when it comes to protecting yourself from the virus. Through normal means and now trying to relayed a message when encouraging people to get the vaccine. They got the message we've been trying to get out from the beginning. Is that everyone knows someone and their families inner circle of friends and acquaintances that it. Could be at risk from this virus. And so if you don't consider yourself to be at risk I think it's important that you when offered the chance to take this vaccine because there are those in the community that our greatest. We want to do everything we can't protect them protect us that we love. And I'd like to just touch visit both a view on the situation in your hospitals how dire is that this is really. One of the one of the key issues and all of this. Are you nearing capacity. After Baumgarten. So we had quite a few admissions over the weekend we are not nearing capacity and we always challenged in Tanzania usury and a staff available we have plenty of ads. Just getting people in so work and staffing. And we have a lot of missions this weekend and with that Thanksgiving and holidays you know and then asks you to agree weeks. We expected that it is unfortunately we are seeing more hospital admissions we're prepared we're ready to seek care everybody. I'm weird guy and aunt and austere we have put on enough. People take care says that her in the hospital but we have seen its numbers unfortunately. The message is still don't congregating with others say social dozens where your mask. Get that vaccine when it's available seed and do everything he needs years that we don't continue to see these rights and some members case. And doctor Smith. Yeah we're seeing a very similar situation. Part because there is protecting her staff and getting them and who work to help care for people. Come from a bed capacity standpoint. We're a little tight but to be honest with you we've kind of been running that way for the past few months. And over the weekend we have certain to see a slight increase in the number of admissions coming into our health care system associated we think. Over the Thanksgiving travel until his breath now. Are what doctor Jason Smith and we'll doctor Catherine bond guard New Orleans. We thank both of you our country thanks you for all you're doing at this time including getting your shots. Thank you. Thank you heard much. And now let's go over to Hartford Connecticut where tremor also was there is a state administered its first vaccines Trevor. You were witness to history today. Yeah I think that that's fair to say Diane and it's not something is that as we drove here from New York City that I was necessarily anticipating that it was. Almost a profound experience to be perfectly frank to watch these doctors these nurses Frontline workers. Experience a mix of excitement in her release like they were able to finally exhale for the first time in months and I can tell you personally. Speaking with doctors and nurses at least once a week since March telling you over and over about how exhausted they are. About how hard they're working. Finally here. After putting themselves. On the front lines putting everyone else. Head of the themselves and putting themselves at risk to finally get to step to the front line here and get this vaccine. Had a as. A surreal feeling and it was amazing to watch these doctors and nurses finally start to get that vaccine is and to listen to them talk about the effect that this is going to have. In their ability to fight this virus one doctor that I talked he says he really truly believes. This speed and the effectiveness of this vaccine. Decades down the line is going to be revered in the way we Revere the time we put a person on the moon he says this is. A staggering display from the scientific community and finally now after this month's long fight. They're going to be able to get out in front of this virus which as we know. Continues to devastate the country and they know that this is not an immediate stop gap that we had many difficult weeks if not months ahead of us. But to finally feel like this is a turning point you could see it on their faces and it was hard not to feel emotional. As it was playing out. Hi this morning in early in the afternoon Diane. And the equivalent of putting a man on the moon it starts to sink in when you explain it. In those terms I know you also spoke to the Connecticut governor Ned LaMont earlier as well where he said. What he shared and that excitement to be sure any he'd made no mistake of saying that these Frontline health care workers. Should be the first to receive these initial doses along with the members of the elderly community or of course. But the highest risk of this virus Connecticut is receiving about 31000. Doses of the vaccine in this first week which is. A great first step but of course they're going to be needing many more and with that. Comes a decision making process of who was going to get the vaccine and one and when that is going to happen high low it certainly happened here. At Hartford hospital the governor himself. Did talk a little bit about their decision making process but mainly about how happy they are so far with how what is working and to elicit. Mean it's been a long dark 910 months and finally we see a little bit alike you see some us sunrise BC end zone whatever your. Analogy might pay. We had hundreds of people here. To celebrate the very first people getting vaccinated and how appropriate health care workers have been taken care of us. While we wait to get more doses available obviously each individual status having to make those decisions of who gets it and why and what are some under that those tough decisions you have to make right out infield prospect. I think the process is. It's working and I think the federal government's been an ally and supporter this time. And I think they're right we got to prioritize our health care workers say in the front line want to keep them safe I don't wanna keep them able to take care of others in the hospital. And the same is true for the elderly in the nursing homes K want to keep them alive. The veto what data was most likely to end up in the hospital we got to work to keep capacity for everybody. Now the governor assured me that he himself will also be receiving this vaccine he did not want to jump to any of these Frontline health care workers he says that they're gonna. Take their time over the next couple days and then she will likely receive it because he talked about. How now one of the big issues is convincing the vast majority of the general public to receive that vaccine. And part of that process involves walking the walk he had to go beyond just telling people to get the vaccine they have to be seen receiving it themselves. And the doctors and nurses that I talked to said the very same thing which is why they wanted to come out here at least some of them and publicly get that shot so that you can know that. Not only are they telling you to get it but they're not afraid of getting it themselves. Now they're leading by example it's a big day chatter about more work ahead for sure term are all there in Hartford Connecticut thanks Trevor. Thanks Trevor for that while Frontline health workers and nursing home residents and staff are the first in line to get the vaccine are still a lot of questions about. Who's going next or a number of groups. People working grocery stores drive share company's debt does their own jostling to get a spot in front of the line one of those groups. He had announced association of firefighters and firefighters union the president that group. Carol. Harold thanks for being where there's I'm gonna ask an obvious question I just like to hear from you so what's the case what what what are firefighters. Facing when it comes to the pandemic. And what and why why should they being right up near the front of the line for this. Growth and thank you for having me let me say from the beginning. I do want to acknowledge and celebrate the medical community and the Frontline workers in our hospitals and health care system doctors. Icu nurses. And deliberately. Certainly are our on the front line that. And fire. Hundreds of thousands of firefighters. Fire paramedics. Emergency medical field workers who've we represented in beyond. Are out of the field and usually the first in contact with most of these patients had come into the hospital community. Our and they do so in a buried under control and buyer. And as as significant as it is medical communities and hospitals and those deliberate systems. Firefighters burn editors out in the field. Are dressing these patients you know industry and their halls. Again the first was normal only to have access to all and delivering them to a medical facility. So it's been our position from early on. That everybody expects firefighters and paramedics to DO on the front line. Published certainly should be at the front of the line when it comes to vaccinations as well as PP either. We had to work also was so diligently. Over the last many months. I know we've written two director red field as the CDC. And we were pleased that the CDC recognized status and Claes firefighters and paramedics. And there are a tier 18 grew. But that's just a recommendation and it goes out to each state needs governor makes that decision and we have communicated to the national governors and governors association. As well as connecting with each and every governors through our state leadership. To emphasize the importance. Frontline firefighters and paramedics. Should in fact be receiving this vaccine at the very earliest stages. Well I don't want to get a are in contact. Initially they are working out in an uncontrollable. Environment. And they really are significantly exposed. So our position is clear and were pushing as hard as we should. And a makes good sense makes common sense. About that. So what is the timeline here you see you noted that this these decisions will be made state by state by the governor's. When do you think you'll start hearing answers on where the firefighters will fit in the vaccine roll out. Well where overlooked she doesn't see state by state where they are going to announce just for the governor. Of Connecticut which we have great great respect for. And as vendors supportive. And his fire service across the state. But the fact of the matter is an understandably. See but I also gets has been bought beef up professional if you will medical community hospital community. And rightfully so. But again we are pushing and waiting to hear that decision needs to be made. There are firefighters paramedics and men and women that are. How dare run Internet and its call eat out into the street into those columns. To an end fund controlled environment it's. The emphasis should be afforded the protection. As early on as CE. Rests the medical. Frontline community and that's why we're there are doing north state by state basis. We're pleased CDC agreed was us. But again it has to be decided it implemented in the. Say hey. I and we are. Reminded once again of the many reasons that we have to appreciate the work of the firefighters first responders especially during this pandemic and RJ Berger thanks for coming on. And explaining where you all fit in the vaccine roll out. Thank you thank you for reporting on this it's critically deport. And joining us now for more on the vaccine roll out infectious disease specialist an ABC news contributor doctor Todd Halloran. He's here doctor Eller and you know from a medical perspective how little mention is is this feat of starting vaccinations today. Put this into perspective for us what did we just witness. What an amazing day this is Diane. You know higher. Put this up with some of the greatest discoveries of our lifetime the discovery of the polio vaccine back in the 1950s. You know we're we. We're having a much reduce cases of paralytic polio think of what that was doing tours psyche not just our children. You know the discovery of the measles vaccine in the early 1960s. Hundreds of thousands of people. Upon acquiring this highly contagious virus the most contagious. This is it is such an incredible day that this tape begins to roll out. And you know this is not only this is a big stay up obviously for the world. But even bigger step the fact that these messenger already vaccines are successful hunting a new class. Form this could potentially affect generations of us to calm and to be able to get a handle on. Fayette weird one of the medical professionals in Connecticut saying that we'll look back on this and compare this scientific victory to putting a person. On the moon and that's how big at least that professional thought that this was I want to ask you. Our a new ABC news it says pull it shows more than 80% of Americans say that they do want to get this vaccine it all those people do get vaccinated. Where does that leave us in the fight against this pandemic in the US could we start. To see things return to normal width 80% of people vaccinated. I think so again we don't know the exact number. What. Herd immunity is going to mean for Coca in nineteen but I think getting 80% of Americans. Take two doses of this vaccine or. Future vaccines to come. I do believe that that. Along with the fact that we already have some natural immunity that combination I think he's gonna put the end to call in nineteen at least in this in this. Current epidemic. And we know that the Pfizer vaccine is a two dose vaccine women Daryn a vaccine which is next in line also into Dallas dose vaccine so we actually put out. To our viewers on Twitter says he if they had any questions and Kenneth asked. What is the efficacy of the vaccines after just one shot do you acquire some immunity from that first shot. Looks like we do I think it's and it's a very important question deals so far what the scientists. And spies are saying he's got there's about 52%. Reduction in infection now remember those are. You're looking at people who just got the first dose indeed indeed get a second those three weeks later meeting it was the case they came in next week carries so we are talking about small numbers we'll have to see what the real world example as. Remember even 52% reduction is a big deal when it comes to cope in nineteen inch transmission prevention. All right doctor tot ally always great to have you thank you. Great to see you then. Orange into politics the Electoral College is meeting right now in the very state capitals to cast their votes for president and vice president other steps which. Ceiling president elect Joseph Biden victory in the elections that didn't happen irrespective of president drugs last ditch effort to overturn the results and the democracy. We'll have the latest from Washington when we come. Today Joseph Biden's victory in the presidential election becomes official as the 538 electors making up the Electoral College cast. There are votes are gathering today and all fifty states and joining us now to discuss this is. For an ABC news political director Rick Klein Rick. This is a bit obscure little part of the process and most years a procedural step that usually goes unnoticed this year as president trump continues to attack election results. A bigger deal yeah there's ever chance that any drama was gonna happen today. There's always a chance to realistically speaking these electors were chosen by you the voter a month ago. And they were chosen specifically by the parties and states to be loyal to do with the voters told them to do so realistically speaking this was only going to be a procedural point in the process of ceremony some pomp and not much more than that. Bob and of course it does take on greater importance because the president has refused to recognize the reality of last month. Election results lend wreck on that note Tom people at the White House are still talking about some sort of alternate slate of electors. Do you explain what's going on there and help separate fact from fiction. It's hard to explain because part of this that really has no precedent the visibly what Republicans and some states are doing is safe. They're gonna come together and cast their conditional votes. For Donald trough that recognizing that the Joseph Biden electors are the ones forced certified. But when congress convenes the first week of January to accept all the Electoral College results. If there's any hope it's a contest that they want to have a fallback option and that's where this comes in so. This idea of Alter alternate electors it's been tried them with very little success historically ultimately that though the votes that will count we will be the votes that were count counted. Legitimately ask certified and that leaves Joseph Biden not once again and now formally and officially president elect. It's about the six time and he wanted citrix client in Washington thanks very much for being with us now doesn't press on the breakdowns and I'm Jerry Moran. And I and I understand thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here play all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you back here at 3 PM tomorrow until then have a great today.

