-
Now Playing: Louisiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue woman dangling from Oregon bridge
-
Now Playing: Dozens of crabs invade Florida man's backyard
-
Now Playing: Plane disappears into thick smoke over Maui brush fire
-
Now Playing: Waterspout spotted winding over New Orleans
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teen shark attack victim on her 'healing' process
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly arrested on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice
-
Now Playing: New Orleans geography in the spotlight as Tropical Storm Barry approaches
-
Now Playing: Police find rattlesnake, uranium in stolen vehicle
-
Now Playing: Cities across US bracing for ICE raids
-
Now Playing: Family goes door-to-door in search of missing teen
-
Now Playing: Doctor discusses toll ICE raids have on families at the border
-
Now Playing: Convicted rapist who cut off ankle monitor caught
-
Now Playing: Trump Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid controversy over Epstein plea deal
-
Now Playing: Search for Chicago gator enters 4th day
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, July 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Body of missing Dallas toddler found in landfill
-
Now Playing: Shop these trendy summer outfits to beat the heat
-
Now Playing: Teen shark bite victim opens up about 'healing' after losing her leg
-
Now Playing: ICE prepares for arrests, deportations of thousands of migrants