Rebirth of drive-in movie theaters

ABC News’ David Wright reports on the comeback of a slice of vintage Americana, the drive-in movie, and how social distancing is creating a new demand for the venue.
6:39 | 05/16/20

Rebirth of drive-in movie theaters

