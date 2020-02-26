Refinery fire shuts down major California highway

More
A major refinery fire in Carson, California, shut down the 405 Freeway in both directions late Tuesday night.
0:45 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Refinery fire shuts down major California highway
I know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"A major refinery fire in Carson, California, shut down the 405 Freeway in both directions late Tuesday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69241886","title":"Refinery fire shuts down major California highway","url":"/US/video/refinery-fire-shuts-major-california-highway-69241886"}