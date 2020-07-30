-
Now Playing: Biden says Trump has ‘dropped the ball’ on school reopenings
-
Now Playing: Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate, dies from coronavirus at 74
-
Now Playing: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Barack Obama remembers Rep. John Lewis at funeral
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with family of Vanessa Guillen
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen's family, lawyer introduce #IAmVanessaGuillen bill in DC
-
Now Playing: Tech CEOs testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Inmates save deputy who passed out
-
Now Playing: NASA’s new Mars Rover heads to space
-
Now Playing: Teacher’s back-to-school COVID-19 fears
-
Now Playing: Asheville becomes blueprint for reparations
-
Now Playing: Worst quarter in US history
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live update: How coronavirus spreads around schools
-
Now Playing: Tech CEOs testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: Matthew McConaughey announces new book ‘Greenlights’
-
Now Playing: NASA launches Mars Perseverance rover
-
Now Playing: Kerry Washington talks her new documentary about the ACLU, ‘The Fight’
-
Now Playing: Beyoncé shares exclusive special message ahead of 'Black is King' debut
-
Now Playing: Ventilation placement could affect COVID-19: Study