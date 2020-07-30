Transcript for Rep. John Lewis laid to rest in Atlanta

Final good byes. The funeral service for representative John Lewis taking place Thursday. Closing an historic chapter in American history. Former president Barack Obama delivering the eulogy paying tribute to Lewis is life and legacy. John Lewis. Will be a founding father. Of that polar bear. It two other former president George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also attending the private funeral at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once led. We live in a better and over country today because of John Lewis. He kept movement. He hoped for and imagine and lived and worked and moved four. His beloved community. Lewis died on July 17 after a months long battle with pancreatic cancer. He spent his entire life fighting not just for civil rights of African Americans but. But for the rights of all people who suffered social injustices he played an instrumental role in the passage of the landmark voting rights act in 1965. Fought for equality for LG BT Americans and marks with Parkland Florida students. In wake of the tragic school shooting he yelled speeches and led demonstrations. Letting his voice be heard so that others would no longer suffer in silence in making sure his cause lives on after its death Lewis wrote an essay shortly before he died was published posthumously in the New York Times in it Lewis imports the next generation to keep fighting telling them it is your turn to let freedom ring. I am here today to crates tribute to a man. That was larger then life. Hundreds gathered outside the church while the funeral was under way all on Capitol Hill where Lewis didn't just talk change walk date. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering these words about her friend. And cops. We always knew he worked on the side at the engine off. And now he is with him. And he dressed in. Lewis is final resting place the south view cemetery in Atlanta Georgia. Lewis spent more than three decades in congress representing Georgia's fifth congressional district and it is in that state. Working will rest in peace and to divert ABC news Washington.

