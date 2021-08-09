Transcript for Richmond, Virginia, removes controversial Robert E. Lee statue after legal battle

A story now out of Richmond Virginia after a 131. Years the largest confederate statue in the united states of confederate general. Robert. Virginia governor around north and announced his intentions to have the steps removed in the summer of 20/20 just ten days after George Floyd's death. During a time when protest over police brutality and racism were happening in cities across the country are Kenneth moat moat and joins us. Live from monument avenue in Richmond Virginia. When that statue Robert Haley get at once stood so just how significant. Is this statute. To Virginia and how how controversial was it to bring it down. Terry this is not only a historic days before the commonwealth of Virginia is a historic day before this nation because after a more than 150 years that since the end of the Sobel war. We have this Mars confederate statue of general Robert. Come down it is no more take a look behind me here and you can see only that have a soul has left some round it and really. Just people with all of that graffiti right bear a number of work crews are still on the scene right here it came down this morning to cheers from us. Crowd that gathered outside. This area here they were cordoned off by eight you see my to dispensing and is still up here but you talk about the significance Terry. We're talking about again a 150 years since the end of the civil war this statue was up for a 130 years has 189. This is what a hundred miles away from the nation's capital here. And you have this a large a symbol of the confederacy. Placed up there twelve times the six stories high. I it was a quite a symbol for the confederacy and for those. Who protest a day in day out for this thing to come down. They see this as a victory. O'Malley a victory for the commonwealth but avert a victory for this nation for the United States of America for the union Terry. At. Saloon they did it interest thing it did not go up in the years after the civil war but. In 1890s. When reconstruction was being rolled back and and and white citizens and Virginia were and throughout the south were re asserting. Power over all citizens in that state Bledsoe last week. The Supreme Court of Virginia Kenneth sided with this state in two lawsuits making way for the removal of the statute. You know. I think some people are asking governor asked for wide thick so long for this to happen. It was an uphill battle and it's because of where we are we new York and Virginia we are in the Isa southern states that. Or we know and again I'm a southern boy I lived in grew up here in the south. What we know that confederacy who is alive and well in many souls and we heard the arguments you we've heard it Europe steady in student of history. Whether you are not you know the argument and when it comes to the confederacy there are those who want to say that it is for heritage. And for the facts of this story here and for that might get mad. They say that those monuments should not be up. And so what you saw what a fierce battle to keep those monuments. And so even a rap that the governor here wrap north from. Decided to ruin call for the removal of these statues. It was met with legal challenges and so it with the Supreme Court first it was the state legislature the had to clear the way and because there were laws that kept up these memorials to war veterans. And then once route north on broad six ordered to bring down these monuments. Dan it was up to these boom to the court similar to the legal challenges and once those who clear the way with the Supreme Court in this monuments could come down. But he little bit of what wrapped north and had to say this morning. And there you have it there that is from democratic. Governor here in Virginia route north from who worked for some time to bring down those monuments a lot of people work for some time especially considering how close we are to Charlottesville. We also know that the fierce call for these markings the come down in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. And so at this point that large really the largest confederate statue. Confederate general Robert. You know I cannot I was there in Richmond in the days after. That killing of George Floyd when that Clinton was covered with graffiti. When there was where there was anger but also a sense of empowerment we just can't take this anymore. There were live streams of the stent removal this morning. People gathered important person to protest as well so what what did you see as the reactions from people on the ground there. People were jubilant but we did not see any counter protesters and if they were here they were outnumbered by the people who have been coming here daily and daily Al they saw this plays as aid. Not only just a senator here for what they were trying to fight against when it comes of the confederacy. They thought as they call to justice to action as they speak out against police brutality against black people and so that's why you see the graffiti up there you see black lies matter we had one incident were black lives matter demonstrator actually jumped the fence a security fence. I but he was just escorted out by state police there were no arrests that we know wild. And no other major incidents or even minor incidents at this point but again that we saw the fencing up because people wanted to come out we sought trickling up foes throughout the day here when they took this big name actors know given the exact timing. For this may be for security reasons but once they hoisted that monument down. There were quite a bit of cheer is happening and this area because finally what somebody who worked so hard to see finally how. And our confederate monuments all over the state of Virginia and so many other states. We remember though Robert Healy statue in Charlottesville Virginia that sparked that wave of protests and one peaceful protestor was killed that day so. It does have momentum do you think we here's some resistance. But your observation your reporting that a lot of people didn't come out to protest Maine be. This fight is over do you think the impact of this removal of this statute. Might have. Kind of momentum for us other statues going forward. It's very possible Terri we know that there was a lot of effort that went into bringing down this statue the largest. Confederate stature of general Robert. But as you may attendant there are monuments are symbols of the confederacy throughout the south in fact when I it was on my way down here from DC I stopped to get some watch. Being a roadway actor BX that I took was for Jeffords Jefferson Davis highway so it is what went through the fabric. Of these states and to the southern states here. And so while yes and some of the major cities we CDs monuments coming down they are still very prevalent. The route be squares the courts that town senators of many small communities throughout the south and most likely they're not going anywhere anytime soon Terry. All right a remarkable day about history. And a historic day today too in the history of our country Kenneth mode there in Richmond Virginia forced thanks very much.

