Riding ‘Eclipse Air’ to chase a cosmic phenomenon

More
ABC News’ Rob Marciano reports from the skies as eclipse chasers wake up early for a close-up look at the annular solar eclipse.
2:17 | 06/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Riding ‘Eclipse Air’ to chase a cosmic phenomenon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"ABC News’ Rob Marciano reports from the skies as eclipse chasers wake up early for a close-up look at the annular solar eclipse. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78211787","title":"Riding ‘Eclipse Air’ to chase a cosmic phenomenon","url":"/US/video/riding-eclipse-air-chase-cosmic-phenomenon-78211787"}