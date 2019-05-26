-
Now Playing: Massachusetts man arrested after investigation into death of 13-year-old Chloe Ricard
-
Now Playing: Rolling Thunder will be back in 2020: Trump
-
Now Playing: Stan Lee's former business partner arrested
-
Now Playing: Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii coast
-
Now Playing: Commanders have to be more involved to 'solve anything in the military': Sen. McSally
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day Remembrance of those who have served and sacrificed
-
Now Playing: Trains to the Hamptons, Montauk down Sunday
-
Now Playing: San Francisco police chief seeks probe of his force
-
Now Playing: Storm clouds gather over California Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Last-minute Memorial Day sales
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors fear drug lord 'El Chapo' may be planning a jail break
-
Now Playing: Woman attacked by alligator while swimming in Florida lake
-
Now Playing: Hiker found after 2 weeks lost in a Hawaiian forest speaks out
-
Now Playing: Deadly tornado hits Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Video shows a police officer exchanging gunfire with a suspect in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Hiker rescued from ravine in Kailua Forest after being missing for 16 days
-
Now Playing: A man who worked as a crossing guard for a school for nearly 7 decades retires
-
Now Playing: Central US braces for more severe weather
-
Now Playing: Meet Denver Zoo's 2 newest rare Asian elephants
-
Now Playing: Funeral held for murdered pregnant Chicago teen