Transcript for Surveillance cameras show George Floyd moments before his encounter with police

Three here I'm sorry if so I was going to run but. We saw you holding something out. Can you just try and again for the record this is so important facts and villagers what you're doing. I also introduce you don't know just received. And is it. Something north Stewart something about this know when I saw a little I noticed absolutely true. Kind of power are due Toto. I have found so pressing that state can. When mr. Floyd is still there are correct just. And you completed transaction. Views aren't. And then under that you need to store. Yes it's now looks like I'm please. So you look to the bill though she didn't leave immediately and it. Now. Where he says he. No excuse of 120 nines leaves us. And there's some imported fire and water. Correct crap they ask you what you saw that on the fencing and other current so. We could look at other radio during that time is correct that's fabulous historic mystic it is our. Are you not did you. I'll look at the villain yet I didn't art at the time and you are working on May 25 of 20 each morning what was in store policy about it. I cashier's except canceling our house the policy was is she so are concert totally. Pure. But it. Gives you incentive to be careful about the change yes. So you just got to know might not be. Legitimate. I didn't when he decided to your own. All of them aren't sure if any tourists and our clients who purchase program. Options or certain muscles aren't as insanity are examining it and that this is my man. And when you told your manager. What what happened next what what was what it'll do. He's always you. Go to New Orleans NG congress. She's wrestler just when you. And when you say vehicle what are your returns. The cardboard. She viewed in source was and how did you know that. I could choose from where sir and tobacco funds or. So we don't know really don't. That those windows me in Syria must close change or broker. 38 runs along the backside of that store yeah. It was it was their way to look then arts the thirty days. From storms in years and millions of questions did you know he was and that political. I want some more to it. Pretty good when an off. And so we're talking going to send you all afternoon to purchase yeah I'm. And so your manager. You know what are your instructions. Just who goes through people. And asking congress to Austin that matters. And did you invent do you yes or when you went out there. Well let me ask you how many times did you go other tourists. So sorry for the first sign that you went out there did you go by herself there was some other piece. The first armor or it was the islanders. Hands you are wearing gas. There is a security video I new restaurant across the street crunch it's best drag him walk was the restaurant yes. In primary coming to court we showed you. Some security video that captured. You and other employees going out to them to the miracle correct. And is that also shows. We also use some of the pollution inside an historic show when you guys leave this article there. I correct serious. Can we knew that we know. At all fairly and accurately depicts the times that you and other employees went on to the SUV. About belt yeah. Herrera author exhibit 31 and it's so we it and cheers from behind your coworkers. Its hands and tell us about and then did you have a conversation with yeah Ben's car. Sort early. Notify them an agent of veterans the story in her to go straight and are my boss Clemens you talked to her. George our troops are not to vote than just a church. And so when new car from the passenger's side did you see how many people aren't Syria. And where are the three people in the car Georgia is an intercity. All because tremor was in the passenger's shoe and enters Orman in the backseat. Or possibly armed derided. Behind and keep passengers. And so have you seen any of those individuals for that in. Now I'm just cinnamon store earlier. Just a man. And when you had this conversation and the vehicle. Korea talking to. It's one person and George whose lives she began the passengers were hers. And his. Did you make any observations and add time. Mr. Floyd's. Creditors what did you see you regarding mr. Clark it just seems like you do we monitor. Artest I. Juice is kind of lawyer. Theaters and see you talk to you and all. Now I'm moving these shoes. And just the messenger. And the front passenger seeds. Did you talk to your off critters. You know once you tell us Hornish but. The end result and agree to come into the store known when you were there at the vehicle. Court is your most of the talking to should person in the passenger seat. You say it you're talking loud enough for. The other people in the vehicle here's current. And so then after that conversation. When did you during that our home I went back inside ordered. And when you got back inside the store what did you do trial told my marriage emerged he did not tecumseh. And you know did you get some thriller direction and from your managed its creditors and what was that. Although our roadside immunity and Carmen sentenced or so we've talked to a so trying to alert scripts. And then content through that second sugar did you go with some different. Us other coworkers Carter what was going to display. I think goes see our conversation I was manager. Arm spun around saying that it. She did not want to come inside and when an opportunity. He said not reduce total of Americans aren't. So did you tell your manager you were just take care of them when whose. And it ends but he drank did you lend you Kovacs who vehicle or current. Now we saw you go in the first trip with another individual and other employee. Kirk and he did not come back into the sort. Now he looks. And so when new word I'm told my manager iguana second time. You take some other core Christmas critter whose idea was that. I'm not root for the record. Our back outside again correct critters and record should reflect its cost at 20/20 143. So receipt and two other individuals coming out before him correct. And there's here's your woman and a black jacket current crib which can issue corker was you type skirt and you were there longer than. Crater and the other individual as your waist he showed up. He worked there longer than your script yeah she actually related pseudo orders of the storm critter. Pennsylvania where. Hello you're just like correct skirts and back you know sort of giant keep me critter. Record should reflect correct 12215. The time stamp on closet. There is on the way she shirt mission went into the driver's side tracked her and we see you standing here behind US UV corrects. And eventually lead. Individual more anti shoot went around the passenger side door which is full skirt. Were you able this year the conversation. The guy and I guarantee you presenting with the occupants of the vehicle there's smoke there's I'm I was student. So unless run videos markets. Are now receiving us here. It's just want to point you're 21. You walked out. Two passenger side and yes you corrects her son why are you able to. You're the conversations that that individual mortician was having with its crater. Andrea also able to cure what happens is vehicle are saying Angela Carter. And can discredit for the jurors and what occurred during this period SUV. So I missed the second I don't know. Do you person and passenger seat Morris during most of the talking are we aren't just common side whose arms are George. And the person and I think she was saying how does not mean I didn't try to users and don't understand soccer it. And Tara and do you don't because he also charities. That I did not I am news new Hubert. Actually use he's planning. And so just that he could use of the passenger's seat and my front past and current. And at that time do you have any interactions mr. Floyd I'm directly. It didn't do no harm or are. So let's front examine what alone. I don't know positive hero quickly please. The records 20/20 third floor. We saw an original point T shirts and bend over pick something intelligent what is happening and he was a decision do. The individual and the touch it she tried to use the connect America. Reference and are women's heart and past Kerr that's a bonus right now critters are. Time stamp reflects twenty and 2330 five's it appears that you're you're not washing away from US UV correct. Yeah. So during those receiving mormons aren't yours and you sure you're talking wrists at least some occupants of vehicles. Career. And did you have any conversations mr. Floyd or religious test frontier past shows them from Xerox Newton read a policy mr. Floyd at all during that interaction. What what did you see about him. Armistice. Rooted users are shaken and spend billions and narrow current why there's an entanglement. I don't consider him sort of thing and so he was premiere Rick Walker. And and sort what was the end result of that conversation. Dayton. George Bush would not choose comes this. Community's best. Script. I absolutely love that video shows you when the other individual attention back into the store correct. Current park. When you got back into historic. What did you do about. You don't usually supplement to the vehicle. Rios told her management. Houston refused currency historic. And you don't want us. Managers and Duma that eat. Instructed hormones are co workers to quell weeks. And Sergio all that happened. It that somebody called Quinn's career I was do you call please not lose another coworker. And did you. Ask the court a medical. Know. Where you president when he made the call. It cuts your Internet simmers and couldn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.