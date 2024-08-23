How to talk politics with friends and family with different views

"Crucial Conversations" co-author Emily Gregory gives tips on how to keep things cordial and constructive when talking politics with loved ones, especially those with different political views.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live