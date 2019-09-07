Transcript for Team USA makes a triumphant return home

We've got to team USA's triumphant return home after their dramatic victory in the World Cup final they're getting my hero's welcome home while sharing stories of their hard fought win. Chanting we are the champions the US women's soccer team touched down at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Finally home. West Hollywood so happy fact getting ready for the ticker tape parade in New York City tomorrow teen star making repeat you know. Showed fans a quota of her back in 1999. When she was watching the women's World Cup from the statements dreaming of a moment like this. My friend just sent this steamy. From the united. All the skin color of this morning I exporting as a home you museum in his iphones and evening. The hero the final game rueful bell. Gave thanks to all the US peers who traveled to France. First athletes have to think that this thing that they every single game. It was a case if I'm in front I think the fans really channel president of the confidently defense over the field and they. Reverend. This morning Sports Illustrated out with this cover calling the team a world class unflappable and an equal. Stayed it was the most competitive women's woke up yet. The team's hard work determination. Are paying off now they say they're more hopeful than ever they can win their legal battle for equal pay in this war. It. But most important they say if the message they consent to all young girls. Go for it Jane Biggs. Go for everything it wanted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.