TikTalk: Blind woodworker on persevering through life’s difficulties

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with John Furness, known as @theblindwoodsman on TikTok, who creates stunning wood pieces and educates his audience on how he navigates the world without sight.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live