Transcript for TikTok stars charged for hosting house parties during pandemic

We've seen these parties at several homes in the Hollywood Hills. Lavish affairs or bring so many people they clogged the narrow streets officials say they threaten public safety for several reasons but in the age of Covert nineteen they can be deadly. In their potential super spreader events for cove in nineteen city attorney Mike fewer filed criminal charges against four people to party host and two homeowners. The hosts are ticked are celebrities Bryce hall and Blake gray they have huge following trauma videos they post. Officials say they shared a rented home in a Hollywood Hills and are focusing on tour events when that occurred on August 8 and another on August 14. The one on the fourteenth was holds birthday and reportedly there were hundreds of people there. We allege these hosts have been incredibly. Irresponsible. With a highly infectious disease spreading and parties banned because event and we allege they violated the law. Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered utilities cut off at homes were these parties are Kirk. The homes are usually not owned by those who have these parties so through a tweet police are now issuing a warning to homeowners. But I also want to warn you that you do you decide to utilize your home as a short term party Randall you could be cited. We could seek criminal filings against you and you could have your utilities shut off for the remainder of the emergency order. The city attorney hopes this legal action sends enough of a message to stop these parties the states are in fact very high right now. But again if there are other parties at which officers have to arrive within hundreds of gas potential super spreader events. Our it was gonna take that extremely seriously. If convicted of penalties could be 2000 dollar fines from two a year in jail officials acknowledge jail time is not likely. But this could go on someone's criminal record and affect them later on. Reporting from the Hollywood Hills I'm Carlos crime ABC seven Eyewitness News.

