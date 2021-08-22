Tropical storm batters shores of Montauk

Tropical Storm Henri lashed the shores of Montauk in New York with strong winds and rain as the storm made landfall in Rhode Island earlier Sunday afternoon.
1:41 | 08/22/21

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Tropical Storm Henri lashed the shores of Montauk in New York with strong winds and rain as the storm made landfall in Rhode Island earlier Sunday afternoon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79592040","title":"Tropical storm batters shores of Montauk","url":"/US/video/tropical-storm-batters-shores-montauk-79592040"}