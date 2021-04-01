Transcript for Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state to find votes to overturn election results

For more on this let's go to ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks. There else good morning what legal ramifications could there be over this phone call. Good morning Diana obviously it's hard you bring charges against a sitting president but in the coming days I do you think we'll hear a lot more legal experts and members of congress about whether the present actions may have constituted a criminal abuse of power. Or get in an impeachable. The second highest ranking Democrat in the senate senator Dick Durbin of Illinois USA ER president action so lately in humidity an election official. Mayor to a criminal investigation. All of this raises the question again about whether president elect's Joseph Biden will support any investigation. Shrub damage after elite op. Whether president trop I still trying to grant cell Harden before leading all generate. And Harry Johnson president trump told rapids burger that quote because of what you've done to the president a lot of people aren't going out to vote. Tomorrow's runoff elections will decide control of the senate so how do you think this whole thing could affect those elections. Yeah I think he question and it went a major concern or Republicans in Georgia touched it you better Republican voters. That they can't trust the system. Will they just not bother showing that vote. Obviously the president has been telling people still know you'll be back ST. This event that was supposed to be I don't get out. Our goal rally so he theory is exactly what that he needs those Republicans to turn out in big numbers tomorrow on Election Day it they're gonna shut at least two Republican eight. Or is that actor remember you. That Republicans did officials have actually done a ton of work to help voters Il really call any election. The vote in Georgia were counted and recount and recount again it exact read time by machine and I can't just last week the secretary of state in a special audit that so that you look at signatures. Absentee each ballot envelopes it was a special audit requested by the transit and B and president. That last on it again found no fraudulent ballots in Georgia. It was interesting leading up to the presidential election with the president raising so many doubts about mail in voting you heard a lot of people raising the issue of is it really good idea to it essentially inspire your own electorate to not use this system of voting. Then after the election to cast doubt on the whole system in general with these run offs coming up a lot of people said. Is that a good idea if you're basically encouraging the people of your party to not go out and vote in these elections because. They will have doubt in the system. And so it's interesting to now hear the president launching essentially that same accusation. To this secretary of state there. Ray he's telling people that that it might not be able to trust the system you know Stacey Abrams on the other is a Democrat there she says all the time that you are voter suppression is telling people their boat all counts she adds value attacks Democrats and Republicans officials trying. And to reassure voters they yes. Or their vote will count regardless of what the president. And what we expect to see from his challenge now to the Electoral College ratification does this. Song called change anything there and we heard Cecilia say they don't have the votes but there anyway that this actually goes through. No there's no eyewitness so. There are we are just a massive denied in a Republican Party great. Hunter and members of congress and nearly a dozen Republican senators saying that they are going to objects has some state certification. To the certification sums it result. But members yeah I on the other hand some Republican. Lasting at their colleagues sports taking action you know there are Republicans eager to how. All right he issued a very rare statement over the weekend that he not. Her in his own party to reject the votes that electoral college and sow doubt Joseph Biden tree too bright. The foundation of our public. Didn't eat more anti democratic or anti concerted it. And having federal. Lawmakers. Over dinner a that's going to be important shake our constitution. Calls for states to run their own election and right now basically half some Republican congress. They just don't like or just don't trust toasty. Yeah those elections but the only have to be concerned they're each day it there isn't concerned they wouldn't name but there aren't. Ecstatic or really just seeing I'm not sit and loyalty. Ice. I'll push for loyalty to president trump shall reap partisan politics pretty some Republicans are blanket statement they're just went to inject house aides ran answer our poll results. I and I also worth mentioning that the charm campaign has tried to challenge some of these things in court. And not made any progress there Mary Alice parks thank you always grace talk to you.

