Transcript for USPS announces new T-Rex forever stamps

And finally on this Friday the world's most fearsome dinosaur is now being immortalized on a forever stamp. By the United States Postal Service there you see it that tyrannosaurus Rex. Is getting its own stamp a series of four different stance unveiled this week here Washington at the Smithsonian museum of national history. Yes we will say the T Rex could beasts coming soon to a piece of mail. Near you are body Galen was over there to talk to people about the Andrea. He's the largest creditor. And that would sure we are celebrating. Fear today. The post services incredibly honored. To recognize the king of the dinosaurs and now he gets to be king. Mayo. Your letters and postcards. It's so nice to see that kids are getting the latest kids are tomorrow's leaders in signing things like so inspire them as much as possible with an interest in the natural world. I purchased all Lott had purchased the machine. I purchased from souvenir program I have this ceremony signed definitely want us in some letters but others came from gonna go into this camp album. I did this and let in many many years now they Nelson a lot of friends Australia I have is now half. I was really honored to be a part of all this and that was really happy. In the team participated in the project. And Bobby joins us now put somebody who knew the T Rex at some regroup he's over there than the national that you museum of natural history. And it's tell us about the stance you also learn have some new technology in them that are going along with the ambulance. That's right deveny Postal Service has used a technique called in particular printing. So coming up soon to a before stands will be in 3-D. In 3-D CAD glasses to see there aren't that we're now it's just you move in and let a little bit and you can now you can see it move. Ari and they did this of course in front of there are grand new display the T Rex fossil we see it there at the corner. In the hall over at the Smithsonian be sure to check that out here Washington Bobby thinks should bring in that's us have a great weekend.

