Transcript for West Coast shop to sell world's most expensive cup of coffee

OK guys in before we go would you spend 75 dollars on a cup of coffee. Okay claps coffee roasters will soon sell the most expensive cup of Joseph in the world. The coffee shop has a location in the Bay Area and Los Angeles and together the shops are splitting. Ten pounds of a super exclusive Panama coffee making it cost class 800 in three dollars a pound to even by. The store describes a copy as smooth. Groovy with hints of blueberry in only eighty cubs. Will be available so yes maybe you can fit that in your budget maybe not but it's gonna go through and probably.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.