Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Whales breach in front of delighted whale watchers
Old. Who get. CA. And what they.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:51","description":"A mother gets a birthday present to remember when whales breach spectacularly near her whale-watching boat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71516889","title":"Whales breach in front of delighted whale watchers","url":"/US/video/whales-breach-front-delighted-whale-watchers-71516889"}