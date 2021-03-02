Transcript for New winter weather alert

A blizzard warning is in effect is to new storms move across the country this is the northeast digs out from that massive nor'easter chief meteorologist ginger zee. Is tracking it all forest ginger what can we expect you re just not even bother shoveling at this point. At. Yeah you know what the first one here is gonna actually be brains so that'll take care of some of the snow but we have so much I'm telling you. New Jersey mount darling ten had a reported 35 point one inches if that Mayer five and is the biggest in state history so it's not just historic but all time historic. On the knee deep here so I am thinking and yeah I don't want it. That next storm which looks like Sunday and it's looking less and less impressive which is great news also taking Allentown Pennsylvania. Where they had 27 point three inches their second biggest snowstorm. On record the Lehigh Valley taken it up this you know. Meant got a shovel team go in there. And then slowly gets all the headlines but don't forget we it's a major coastal flooding that's been situated in wind gusts over seventy miles per hour taking over. Allow those homes they're the kind of used to that but this is a powerful nor'easter on many ends this is the next storm in Idaho that was a tractor trailer. Hitting a state trooper as they were sitting there on the road because of the icy roads. And that's that neck fund that sliding across in yes has people in the blizzard warnings. So that new storm that has moved. And and another one because it's such an active pattern but does winter alerts all the way from Washington organ through California. It's island though that has the blizzard warnings if for a lot of stuff that's already on the ground I hands that's good me blowing around it would just a couple extra inches and then see how it's green on the bottom their from New Jersey and Connecticut that would be rain Friday but. Morse now behind that comes through. And so even if Chicago starts his brain you move to snow then you've got another little system. One thing I can promise everyone. Likely the coldest air of the season we say that we keep pushing and keep pushing it some places like Chicago theater coldest air in two years because they will be sub zero real Temps by Sunday morning and the feels laced. Could be somewhere around 35 to forty below so this is extreme and this is will we crossover into solids just winter it no no that's dangerous when you're it's. Those for a long time Diana. An engineering at snow plus rain and then cold air that sounds like icy roads to me. That's that's health physics clerics ahead of its that's exactly house gonna can't go to and our everybody better be careful out there chief meteorologist ginger zee thank you ginger.

