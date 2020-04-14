Transcript for Wisconsin senator speaks on food waste concerns

Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin she joins us now senator thanks so much for talking with us. You last week we heard from a dairy farmer in your home state in who's facing what so many farmers in dealing with now on excess supply take a listen. Carmel has made into cheese doesn't most of the milk in Wisconsin needed to change. And a lot of that she's just for food service in this. Consumption schools pizzeria as restaurants boxes etc. since it's digital mortars have been issued those markets dried up completely. We've been asked to dispose of 40% hormel going forward for the next day. And we will not getting paid for help as it stands right now. I. A you've called on the USDA to buys some of that excess supplies so what are you hearing from them on on taking that action and what can congress do to address this. Through July delegation letter is issued here and secretary. And should and we're very. Concern that I and number action's needed speech he ends my. Any situation we're just how. About wit. This and as our status and are talking about her. Institutional large scale orders I'm Scott and cheeses produced ends. Sites where they're either producing or that. Our retail brushing market. Four or larger industrial. I. Uses. And so it becomes a real challenge because one setup process and having high. I demand another senator processors is how much yeah I'm. We asked. As a delegation order secretary produce UI. You have the power hats from beach chairs asked to purchase. Yeah. These commodities and know it Jesus. But also to reopen. Reverend Jerry emergency protection program which is that senate insurance. Get our Christian. To war against Chinese when the price of milk drops really. Well I had a chance at top when secretary Perdue. Last week and courage in June and many actions we aren't getting changed and I. Well he thought that went east is mitigated. USD urged her case and others it's. He did not show any indication being willing to Rio. And protection. And all of these farmers say they can't pick up the additional costs are getting their products to food banks and other charitable groups so what else can be done. To make sure that the food doesn't go to waste and said makes it into the hands of Americans who desperately need it right now. What are the things it wet you have warehouses still red. She is for example it's just and wore a large scale. Purchaser like. Restaurant order. School etc. It's not packaged appropriately explore a blue bay. Dickie how we look cheese or ten hours of strategies. Is only do half. Figure to make it not go to waste and so people can get the nutrients that they need. So talk with Sonny Perdue for a fair amount I know how we do that but we can't just hands and say no I'm. Say that dairy farmers was an Jerry Gary rocks the last several years before this pandemic. Is happy it's added tax credits. Or low trading results and should how. Tariq sharks against she. Whether it's not a friends and he's with 2000 dairy was last year's. Return to the economy for a moment so many Americans as you know are out of work and small businesses are certainly taking the biggest hit there. You're part of the democratic leadership team in the senate will Republicans and Democrats get to a deal on additional funds for small businesses before the new loan program is expected to run out of money. And once there the state of talks right now. There are negotiations. To end and thinking that I'm one of the key issues. In is that not. Small businesses that are. To be getting these bonds are idiots here how the program needs to be fixed as well as expanded it. A last minute infusion of additional dollars farmers. Usually don't. Qualified for this you know but I did it shares that they do it problem is the formula sash that change. Very little from those loans because based on payrolls not. Other fixed costs and our head and so we got to fix something like that. So it could be another avenue house for our farmers and many other plots but right now and after the there some plus less decent this week when additional dollars and let's not get. That this is deal can. Crisis. Public health crisis we cannot forget about. Staying and Bristol protected. Let bench and eight hospitals are overwhelmed with surged seen. They just talked about those flaws in the need for these fixes when you think. Is the single biggest fix it should be made to the next stimulus package. She's. I'm well change did topic we're talking about was. Are actually absent problem desk chairs act which are third emergency response package should there was very little. Within. USDA. It's to how the situation. And we're eating a lot on the front or. That's one area that there are so many things. I certainly wanted to see an OSHA standards. That provides emergency temporary standard certain people who are exceptional workers. At re whenever we idiots on its actions our economy. Keep people saying. Personal protection equipment. Standards that people are dying. Working at getting sick I'll sheets are also won a. Talking about the results and lastly it's controversial primary voting in Wisconsin which were seeing results come in for tonight ABC news is now projected Joseph Biden will win the democratic primary there but clearly. Not everyone who wanted to vote was able to you at your colleague senator Ron Johnson of called for an investigation into why some Wisconsin residents. Did not receive absentee valid votes in time. So are you worried about potential chaos in November if Wisconsin and other states have to vote largely by mail ballots are absentee. That it is a lesson or. The country we don't agree seen mistakes that remained in Wisconsin we wanted to see and Cheryl actually gotten. There because but parents should know what she. Have to choose between staying well and their right to cast a vote and that's what happened at Constance. I us. Senator Johnson's joy it needs it now looking student. What happened to the bus stop us without. Getting timely delivery. Center. Nixie smarts it will mean that other child at tonight's. Because I want. Happens we didn't trust. And believe it. Or pass this chaos and risks. Well I didn't he's not Wisconsin cheese. Senator Baldwin thank you so much for your time we appreciate you joining us tonight. Eight U.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.