One-third of women missing scheduled mammograms: Study

Only 35% of women ages 50-74, with three or more health-related social needs, are up to date with their mammograms, a CDC study found.

April 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live