Transcript for 5 years after Michael Brown's death, his father is seeking a new investigation

A father on a mission to get justice hamburger today from the you all and the world. To the man someone to look at the case. Michael Brown senior demanding the investigation into his son's death is re opened just this has not been sailors. My son deserves. Leo full life Michael Brown junior with eighteen when he was shot and killed by officer Darren Wilson on August 9 twang fourteen. The fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a white officer. But to protest that turned violent on the streets of Ferguson for weeks. In an exclusive interview with ABC news officer Wilson maintained he acted in self defense just at my job. Altman turning. Will send resigned from the force in November of 2014. The same month a Saint Louis county grand jury declined to indict him no probable cause exists to file any charge against officer Wilson that decision sparked another round of violent protests and the fall here. The Justice Department both declined to prosecute officer Wilson. Citing evidence and witnesses supporting the officers clean that brown attacked him. I could now protect him. That day and it breaks my court. I was standing fight until the day I deficit just. The prosecutor's office responded in a statement to the Associated Press which read in part. The office is doing everything it can to understand the underlying issues. That contributed to the tragic death. Of Michael Brown. Her ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.