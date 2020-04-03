Transcript for At least 24 people have died after Tennessee tornado

Back now with the disaster around Nashville Tennessee at least 24 people have died after a tornado struck the middle in the middle of the night. The scope of the damage is being clear as crews try to find more than seventy people. They're still unaccounted for last night but through the tragedy came at least one emotional reunion between a boy and the firefighter who say it. People were crying and screaming and they wouldn't know what's gone on. And I really thought was you know. This could be it for me. The windows have been blown out the door is had been blown open and her neighbor had been ejected from his. Back house apartment back there into our yard. This morning the path of destruction clear and devastating after multiple tornadoes hit central Tennessee it is heartbreaking. We have had loss of life all across the state rescuers overnight searching for dozens of people still unaccounted for survivors coming together trying to assess the damage. All the windows are being boarded up because he proper tire out terrifying 165. Mile per hour winds slamming the region in the middle of the night early Tuesday causing planes across runways at this airport. Tearing through business after business and gutting this warehouse the smoke still visible hours later. Like the worst form it's just complete devastation schools left shredded in shuttered broken water main scene spraying into the air rows of homes left in ruin. Downed power lines turning streets in to dangerous elaborate. The devastation is. Heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking. It's an incredible. Hours earlier this little boy was trapped by downed wires outside his home firefighters rushing to carry him to safety you were rented. The pair reunited last night referred scared you know right. Very proud before sharing a special thank you place your. I. You gotta find helpers in these scenarios and this is sign of how people are coming together in the hands on the national volunteer web site. Has actually crashed at least three times because so many people there have been trying to help.

