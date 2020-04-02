Bloomberg campaigns in California on Iowa Caucus day

More
While most of the Democratic field was making their final pitches to voters on caucus day, the billionaire 2020 candidate campaigned in the Golden State.
1:56 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bloomberg campaigns in California on Iowa Caucus day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"While most of the Democratic field was making their final pitches to voters on caucus day, the billionaire 2020 candidate campaigned in the Golden State.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"68745704","title":"Bloomberg campaigns in California on Iowa Caucus day","url":"/WNN/video/bloomberg-campaigns-california-iowa-caucus-day-68745704"}