Transcript for Chinese consul general speaks out after eviction by US

Next in Texas and our exclusive interview this morning as a trump administration orders the Chinese consulate in Houston to shut down. Critics say the consulate is eight quote massive spy center with employees seen a burning documents and metal barrels now we're hearing a from the man in charge that consulate he sat down. Whether Houston station PT RK ABC's into Denver reports. This morning the Chinese consul general speaking out for the first time. About the looming showdown between China and the US in Texas spirit here there. And I for prime. The US ordering China to close its consulate in Houston by tomorrow accusing Beijing of massive illegal spying. Chinese officials were seen outside the building Wednesday burning documents before time runs out. The consul general of Houston does not dispute burning documents calling it standard procedure for diplomatic compounds to burn. Internal papers. Before leaving a foreign posts but he also stopped short of disputing accusations of economic espionage they are. State Department line. I didn't I didn't mention odds and you want to make our police and bonds gave out from under the. The order to vacate comes after the US indicted two Chinese nationals. Accusing them of hacking in trying to steal information from companies working on a corona virus vaccine. Senator Marco Rubio calls the consulate a spy shop. It's kind of central motorboat. Massive spy operation commercials are espionage defense espionage also influence agents the try to influence congress and so it's long overdue that'd be close. Experts predict Beijing will retaliate possibly by closing the American Consulate in Wuhan where the corona virus outbreak began. But the consul general in Houston says most Americans he's met want. Would I Mehta was to American people so I feel about their formidable in the park be they want to be violent financial. That if it sportsmanship fund secure the nation between China and states. The consul general was allegedly involved in using false IDs to escort Chinese travelers. Out of Houston's airport Beijing meanwhile calls the closure of the consulate political provocation and says it will sabotage. US China relations Kenneth Mona. Ander thank you.

