24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61

The comedy world is remembering the &lsquo;Saturday Night Live&rsquo; alum, who lost his nine-year battle with cancer. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live