Friday Rewind: President Trump's Supreme Court picks

More
Take a look at the top news stories from this week, including President Trump's Supreme Court possible picks.
2:34 | 07/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friday Rewind: President Trump's Supreme Court picks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56406367,"title":"Friday Rewind: President Trump's Supreme Court picks","duration":"2:34","description":"Take a look at the top news stories from this week, including President Trump's Supreme Court possible picks.","url":"/WNN/video/friday-rewind-president-trumps-supreme-court-picks-56406367","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.